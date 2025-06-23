Iran issues stark warning to Trump 'the gambler' as Israel keeps up attacks

TEHRAN: Tehran threatened on Monday (Jun 23) to inflict "serious" damage in retaliation for US strikes on the Islamic republic's nuclear facilities, as the Iran-Israel war entered its 11th day despite calls for de-escalation.

Aerial assaults meanwhile raged on, with air raid sirens sounding across Israel and AFP journalists reporting that several blasts were heard over Jerusalem.

The Israeli military said it had struck missile sites in western Iran as well as "six Iranian regime airports" across the country, destroying fighter jets and helicopters.

President Donald Trump said US warplanes used "bunker buster" bombs to target sites in Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz, boasting the strikes had "obliterated" Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Other officials said it was too soon to assess the true impact on Iran's nuclear programme, which Israel and some Western states consider an existential threat.

Iranian armed forces spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari said on state television that the US' "hostile act", following more than a week of Israeli bombardments, would "pave the way for the extension of war in the region".

"The fighters of Islam will inflict serious, unpredictable consequences on you with powerful and targeted (military) operations," he warned.

"Mr Trump, the gambler, you may start this war, but we will be the ones to end it."