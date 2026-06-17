G7 leaders demand ceasefire in Lebanon, welcome Iran deal

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France: Leaders of the G7 countries demanded a ceasefire in Lebanon on Wednesday (Jun 17) and said they will diversify energy supply routes to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz in response to the war in Iran, as they welcomed an interim deal to end the conflict.

The leaders met for a summit in the French town of Evian-les-Bains on Lake Geneva, while details of the US-Iran ceasefire agreement trickled out of Washington and Tehran ahead of its formal unveiling, expected on Friday across the nearby Swiss border.

The US-Iran agreement is expected to launch negotiations towards a final settlement to end the war, which has killed more than 7,000 people, mostly in Iran and Lebanon.

"We underline the need for the negotiation ... to address the threats posed by Iran in the region and beyond and ensure that they never obtain a nuclear weapon," the leaders said in a statement.

The summit gave US President Donald Trump a chance to present his deal with Iran to major allies Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

They mostly share Washington's concerns about Iran's nuclear programme and other issues, but never endorsed his decision to go to war and worry that Tehran gained leverage by withstanding the superpower onslaught and asserting control over the strait.

The leaders said they were ready to contribute to the implementation of the accord, with a coalition led by Britain and France set to help secure shipping once the Strait of Hormuz reopens as expected on Friday.

The memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran this week, though yet to be made public, extends a ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days to allow the warring countries to negotiate a permanent truce.

The US president appears to have achieved little of what he said he wanted at the outset of the war. Iran's theocratic government remains in place, its stockpile of highly enriched uranium has not been surrendered, its ballistic missile capabilities have not been destroyed and it has not ended its support for anti-Israel militias like Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Trump said the agreement states that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon - a restatement of Iran's official position since the 1970s - and US officials say further discussions will lead to the removal or destruction of its enriched uranium stockpile.

But ending the war on such terms could still expose Trump to criticism, including from hawks within his own Republican party, ahead of midterm elections in November.