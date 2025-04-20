US, Iran to hold more nuclear talks after latest round

ROME: The United States and Iran concluded a second round of high-stakes talks on Tehran's nuclear programme on Saturday (Apr 19), agreeing to meet again in a week for further discussions.

The Oman-mediated talks in Rome lasted about four hours, Iranian state television reported, with Tehran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi declaring it a "good meeting" that yielded progress.

"This time we managed to reach a better understanding on a series of principles and goals," he told Iranian state TV.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the parties had "agreed to resume indirect talks at a technical level over the next few days and subsequently continue at the level of two senior negotiators next Saturday", Apr 26.

Oman said the third round would be in Muscat, returning to the site of the first talks a week ago.

Those were the first discussions at such a high level between the foes since US President Donald Trump abandoned a landmark nuclear accord in 2018.

Western countries including the United States have long accused Iran of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, an allegation Tehran has consistently denied, insisting that its programme is for peaceful civilian purposes.

After Saturday's talks, Oman's foreign ministry said Araghchi and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff had agreed to keep negotiating.