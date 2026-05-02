US targets Chinese oil terminal in new Iran sanctions

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday (May 1) imposed sanctions on a Chinese oil terminal as part of a slew of new measures on Iran, as it warned of repercussions for ships paying "tolls" demanded by Tehran.



The new measures come amid a standstill in diplomacy after Trump halted US-Israeli attacks against Iran, and were announced just two weeks before Trump visits China, a key customer for Iran's oil.



The United States since US President Donald Trump's first term has unilaterally sought to stop all other countries from buying oil from Iran, whose ruling clerics are sworn foes of Israel and the United States.



The State Department said the United States was imposing sanctions on Qingdao Haiye Oil Terminal Co., Ltd., which it said has imported "tens of millions of barrels" of Iranian crude oil, helping Iran generate billions of dollars.



"So long as Iran attempts to generate oil revenues to fund its destabilizing activities, the United States will hold both Iran and all its sanctions-evading partners accountable," the State Department said.



The sanctions will criminalise any transactions involving the United States through the terminal operator, part of the major maritime hub of Qingdao on the Yellow Sea.



The United States last year imposed similar sanctions on another entity in the area, Qingdao Port Haiye Dongjiakou Oil Products Co.



Global oil prices have soared since the US-Israeli attack after Iran in retaliation virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for energy transit.