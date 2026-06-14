US, Iran inch closer to deal to end Middle East war, timing remains unclear

IRANIAN HARDLINERS REMAIN VISIBLE

While US bombings have heavily degraded Iran's military-industrial base and damaged its military, experts say the war has left hardline Revolutionary Guard dominance more firmly entrenched than before.

Videos on social media and Iranian news websites showed opponents of an agreement gathering in squares and in front of Iran's Foreign Ministry in Tehran, appearing to blame Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as they chanted, "Araghchi have some shame, let go of America!"

Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

When the US and Israel launched the war against Iran on Feb 28, Trump called on Iranians to rise up and take over state institutions.

Even as the US and Iran appeared to be moving toward an agreement over the past two days, clashes have continued, as the US military imposes a blockade on Iran and seeks to loosen Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, which was the conduit for 20 per cent of the world's oil shipments before the war.

Early on Saturday, US forces shot down multiple Iranian one-way attack drones heading toward the strait, the US military said. Israel, which says it is not a party to the US-Iran deal, said on Saturday that it had struck more than 70 sites over a 24-hour period in Lebanon against Iranian ally Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has clashed with Trump over US demands that Israel curb military action in Lebanon to allow Washington to reach a deal with Tehran.

On Friday, Araghchi said that while changes in the deal were still possible, the tentative agreement showed his country had emerged stronger from the conflict.