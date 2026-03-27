Hezbollah boycotts cabinet session over Iran ambassador expulsion

BEIRUT: Ministers from Hezbollah and its ally Amal boycotted Lebanon's cabinet session on Thursday (Mar 26) in protest after the government declared the Iranian ambassador persona non grata, a Lebanese official told AFP.



The two Shia parties have a combined four ministers, while one independent Shia minister was instead present at the meeting, the official said, as the spat over the Iranian diplomat's expulsion escalated.



Hezbollah is an armed movement backed by Iran, which also has political representation in both government and parliament.



Lebanon's foreign ministry this week gave the Iranian ambassador until Sunday to leave the country, the latest unprecedented step by Lebanese authorities since a new war erupted on March 2 between Israel and Hezbollah.



The foreign ministry had accused him of making statements "interfering in Lebanon's internal politics".



Hezbollah has called the decision a "sin" and demanded the authorities reverse the move.

PROTEST OUTSIDE IRANIAN EMBASSY

On Thursday, dozens of protesters gathered in front of the Iranian embassy to protest the decision, AFP correspondents said.



Some waved Iranian, Lebanese or Hezbollah flags, or chanted "death to America, death to Israel" near the embassy, located on the outskirts of Beirut's southern suburbs, which Israel has repeatedly bombed in recent weeks.

Protester Mohammed, who declined to provide his surname, told AFP that "we came here to show our support for the Iranian ambassador in Lebanon, so that the government will back down on this decision, which is not befitting" of Lebanon.



"There are a number of ambassadors in Lebanon who violate our sovereignty, who speak and act to stir up internal strife, but nobody says anything to them," he added.



"This decision will not pass," said protester Elham al-Mokdad, adding: "We stand with Iran proudly. Iran has supported us for 40 years."