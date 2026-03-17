Hours-long fuel queues in Laos capital Vientiane
“Sometimes we have money but there’s no gas to buy,” said a teacher in Vientiane as fuel shortages hit Laos.
VIENTIANE, Laos: Long queues formed at petrol stations across the Laotian capital Vientiane on Monday (Mar 16) as fuel shortages deepened, with the ripples of the Middle East conflict reverberating across landlocked Laos.
The Southeast Asian nation is dependent on neighbouring Thailand for fuel supplies, which initially announced it was suspending exports to conserve its holdings, but has assured Vientiane that fuel is on its way.
More than 40 per cent of the 2,538 filling stations in Laos were closed last week, according to the most recent government data.
AFP saw more than 15 petrol stations shuttered in Vientiane on Monday, with signs saying they had run out of fuel.
Others were rationing what little remained.
Vetthavixay Phaengvixay, a 29-year-old teacher living in the city, said three gas stations within five kilometres (three miles) of his home had all run dry.
"Sometimes, we have money but there's no gas to buy," he told AFP.
"We teachers usually have extra jobs apart from our main ones at school, which makes us need fuel more than ever."
The handful of stations that stayed open were surrounded by long, messy queues of motorbikes and cars, with wait times of up to two hours to fill a motorcycle tank.
"Last time I could fill up my bike was Friday and now I'm running out," one moto taxi driver told AFP, requesting anonymity.
"If I can't find any open stations near my house, I'll have to stop working for a few days."
Since strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, the Islamic republic has launched its own attacks against its oil-exporting neighbours.
The strikes have threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz - through which about a fifth of global oil supplies usually pass - and have plunged the global energy economy into crisis.
"WHATEVER IT TAKES"
Government-set prices in Laos have soared, with diesel up by nearly 50 per cent to 31,560 kip (US$1.47) per litre.
According to Global Petrol Prices, in the early days of the conflict Laos saw the world's second-biggest increase in premium petrol prices.
The country imports almost all its fuel from Thailand, whose suspension of exports in late February triggered panic buying that emptied Vientiane stations within hours.
Bangkok granted Laos an exemption and a 12-million-litre emergency import helped ease immediate pressure, but when fuel does arrive, it vanishes almost immediately.
"From what I've seen, when a new batch comes in, it takes a day for the fuel to go empty, sometimes not even a day," Vetthavixay said.
"The moment people find out fuel is available, they rush to the station and do whatever it takes to get their hands on it."
Laotian authorities have imposed measures to prevent hoarding, and filling containers such as water bottles has been banned.
On Monday, the government ordered ministries to limit in-person meetings and strongly encouraged people to switch to electric vehicles.
"I have to travel less," said Boua Ketsana, a 37-year-old babysitter from Naxay village. "Still, I have to travel every day for groceries."