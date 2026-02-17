US and Iran set for high-stakes nuclear talks in Geneva as threat of war looms

GENEVA: The United States and Iran hold indirect talks in Geneva on Tuesday (Feb 17) aimed at resolving their long-running nuclear dispute, with little clear indication of compromise as Washington masses a battle force in the region.

US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will take part in the negotiations, which are being mediated by Oman, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters, alongside Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. The closed-door indirect talks were scheduled to begin at 9am (4pm, Singapore time).

US President Donald Trump said that he would be involved "indirectly" in the Geneva talks and that he believed Tehran wanted to make a deal.

"I don't think they want the consequences of not making a deal," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday. "We could have had a deal instead of sending the B-2s in to knock out their nuclear potential. And we had to send the B-2s."

US B-2 BOMBERS STRUCK NUCLEAR TARGETS

Tehran knows that a previous attempt to revive talks was underway in June last year when Washington's ally Israel launched a bombing campaign against Iran, and was then joined by US B-2 bombers that struck nuclear targets.

Tehran has since said it has halted uranium enrichment activity. The US military is preparing for the possibility of weeks of operations against Iran if Trump orders an attack, two US officials told Reuters.

Iran itself began a military drill on Monday in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital international waterway and oil export route from Gulf Arab states, which have been appealing for diplomacy to end the dispute.

Benchmark Brent oil prices drifted lower in Asian trade on Tuesday as investors assessed the risk of supply disruption after Iran conducted the naval drills ahead of nuclear talks with the US.