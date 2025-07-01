Iranian foreign minister downplays quick resumption of US-Iran talks

WASHINGTON: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday (Jun 30) ruled out a quick resumption of talks with the United States and said Tehran will first need assurances it will not be attacked again.

Araghchi, in an interview with CBS Evening News, was asked about US President Donald Trump's remarks that nuclear negotiations with Iran could resume as early as this week.

"I don't think negotiations will restart as quickly as that," the Iranian foreign minister said.

"In order for us to decide to reengage, we would have to first ensure that America will not revert back to targeting us in a military attack during the negotiations," Araghchi said.

"I think with all these considerations we still need more time," he said, although "the doors of diplomacy will never slam shut".

Araghchi was also asked about an assessment from the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog that Iran would likely be able to begin to produce enriched uranium in a matter of months.

"One cannot obliterate the technology and science for enrichment through bombings," he said.

"If there is this will on our part, and the will exists in order to once again make progress in this industry, we will be able to expeditiously repair the damages and make up for the lost time."

The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran was prepared to defend itself if attacked again.

"We showed and proved during this 12-day imposed war that we have the ability to defend ourselves and we will continue to do so should any aggression be launched against us," he said.