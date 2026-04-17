Iran has agreed to hand over its enriched uranium supply, says Trump

Shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's crude oil normally flows, has been disrupted by Iranian forces since the US-Israeli offensive began and is now the focus of the US blockade.



Washington has sought to turn the screws on Tehran with a blockade of its ports, with US Central Command claiming to have "completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea".



CENTCOM said it had already turned back 13 vessels that tried to sail out of Iranian ports.



Keeping up the pressure, the United States slapped fresh sanctions on Iran's oil industry on Wednesday, which Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said targeted "regime elites".



Unless Washington relents, Iran's armed forces "will not allow any exports or imports to continue in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Red Sea," said the head of the Iranian military's central command center Ali Abdollahi.



The military advisor to Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei also warned that Iran would sink American ships in the strait if the United States decides to "police" the key shipping channel.