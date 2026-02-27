Iran says 'good progress' in US talks, next round within a week

DRAMATIC BUILDUP

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Trump's negotiating team would demand that Iran dismantle its three main nuclear sites and hand over all its remaining enriched uranium to the United States.



Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian insisted ahead of the talks that the Islamic republic was not "at all" seeking a nuclear weapon.



As part of the dramatic US buildup, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, sent to the Mediterranean this week, left a naval base in Crete on Thursday, an AFP photographer said.



Washington currently has more than a dozen warships in the Middle East: one aircraft carrier - the USS Abraham Lincoln - nine destroyers and three other combat ships.



It is rare for there to be two US aircraft carriers, which carry dozens of warplanes and are crewed by thousands of sailors, in the region.



The developments follow massive protests in Iran during which, rights groups say, thousands of demonstrators were killed.