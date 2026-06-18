What's in the US-Iran deal? Key details from the 14-point agreement

The US and Iran signed to end their war on Wednesday (Jun 17), paving the way for a broader 60-day negotiation period due to begin in Switzerland on Friday.



Titled the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the agreement defers many of the most difficult issues, including how to wind down Iran's nuclear programme, until a final deal is reached.

Iran insisted the deal represented a US "failure" while US President Donald Trump said he was prepared to "bomb the hell" out of Iran if Tehran violated its terms.

CNA takes a closer look at the 14-point agreement:

Ending the war "on all fronts"

The first point of the agreement states that the US, Iran and allies declare an "immediate and permanent" termination of military operations on "all fronts", including in Lebanon.

It continues that "from now on", the parties will not initiate any military operation against each other, and they must "refrain from the threat or use of force against each other".

The agreement also made mention that both sides would ensure the "territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon".

"The final deal will confirm the permanent termination of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and other provisions of this paragraph," it stated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who helped convince Trump to launch the war, has insisted Israel is not bound by any agreement in its fight against Iran-aligned Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Though hostilities there have abated since Trump rebuked Netanyahu this week, further escalation could threaten the talks. Iran says the deal also requires a ceasefire in Lebanon.