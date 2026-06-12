Trump disputes Iran's version of peace deal as both sides give clashing accounts
Trump on Friday (Jun 12) denied that the US had made major concessions to Iran, although Tehran’s version of the deal appeared to offer Iran much of what it has demanded so far.
DUBAI: United States President Donald Trump said Friday (Jun 12) that Tehran's stated version of a proposed US-Iran deal on stopping the war is not what was agreed to.
Iran's description of the proposed agreement "bears no relation to the truth", Trump said, labelling the Iranians "very dishonourable people to deal with".
"They better get their act together, and FAST!" Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social platform, denying that the US had made major concessions to Iran.
Iran insisted on Friday on its right to enrich uranium and maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz under any deal with the US, after Trump said a draft accord was ready.
Iran's version of the deal, as outlined by the IRNA news agency, said that the US will release part of Iran's frozen assets immediately after the deal is signed, with the remainder freed gradually during further negotiations.
It says Iran's nuclear programme remains untouched.
However, a White House official said that Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear programme and destroy nuclear material under the deal.
Tehran also agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz and will not receive any frozen funds until it honours its commitments under the "performance-based deal", the senior administration official said.
Iran is believed to possess 408kg of highly enriched uranium.
Sources told Reuters that the text of the deal was not yet final, with a Western source, an Iranian source and a Gulf source saying a key issue yet to be resolved was language on ceasing hostilities in Lebanon. Iran has demanded that Israel end a campaign against Iran's allies, the Hezbollah militia.
A Western source said that if language can be agreed, the memorandum could be signed as soon as Sunday by US Vice President JD Vance and Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, with Geneva for now seen as the likeliest venue.
TRUMP CALLS OFF STRIKES
The deal has emerged at the end of a week that saw the biggest escalation in the Gulf since a ceasefire halted us and Israeli attacks on Iran. Israel and Iran traded fire for the first time since the ceasefire, and Washington then launched two days of strikes on Iran that triggered return fire on US bases in the region.
Trump abruptly said on Thursday he was calling off bigger new strikes because the deal was now ready.
"We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran," Trump told reporters in the White House on Thursday.
Throughout the war, Trump has made repeated declarations that a deal was at hand - only for no such deal to emerge.
When he launched the war alongside Israel, Trump said his main aims were to destroy Iran's nuclear programme and its ability to strike its neighbours, and make it easier for Iranians to topple their government.
While none of those objectives has been achieved, reopening the strait would potentially restore commerce through the Gulf to pre-war conditions, ending the worst disruption to global energy supplies.
"The strait will officially open as soon as we sign, which could be soon, very soon, maybe over the weekend in Europe," Trump said, adding that Vance would attend the deal signing. He did not elaborate.
Asked if Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei had approved the deal, Trump said, "I understand the answer is yes."
US FORCES DOWN TWO IRANIAN DRONES
Tension remained high around the Strait of Hormuz, with US forces shooting down two Iranian one-way attack drones after Tehran attempted to strike commercial ships transiting the vital waterway, a US official said on Thursday.
Iran's military stopped a tanker from transiting the strait, state media said, reporting the sound of explosions early on Friday.
The conflict has become a political headache for the White House, with polls showing Trump's approval ratings sinking amid voter anger over high gasoline prices.
Some Republicans have openly worried that the war's unpopularity could cost them control of Congress in November's midterm elections.
Curbs on fighting in Lebanon could be difficult to accept for Israel, which started the war alongside the United States in February but has not been included in peace negotiations.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement that Israel was not a party to any memorandum of understanding with Iran.