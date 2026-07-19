US launches strikes to 'punish' Iran after troops killed

TEHRAN: The United States carried out airstrikes on Sunday (Jul 19) to "punish" Iran after the first US military deaths since open hostilities rekindled the Middle East war.

Iran rapidly responded, saying two US bases in Kuwait were targeted in response to more than a week of intensifying attacks - which Tehran said included strikes on an airport, a railway station and bridges.

A preliminary deal aimed at ending the war has collapsed as the foes fight to break the deadlock over the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway key to the world's oil supply.

The Iranian army said it targeted two US bases in Kuwait with drones, hitting an ammunition depot at Camp Udairi and Patriot radar and air surveillance systems at the Ali Al Salem Air Base.

Tehran had also launched fresh strikes in Jordan, where the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said two service members were killed on Friday as they "defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks".

CENTCOM said another service member was still missing in action.