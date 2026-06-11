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New US strikes on Iran after Trump threatens to hit country 'very hard'
US Central Command says the strikes are in response to Iran's "unwarranted and continued aggression".
The United States has launched new strikes against Iran after President Donald Trump threatened to hit the country "very hard".
US Central Command said additional strikes were launched against multiple targets in Iran at 5.15 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday (Jun 10) (5.15am, Singapore time, Thursday).
"The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression," the military said.
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