US and Iran conclude high-level talks in Switzerland, mediators say

BUERGENSTOCK, Switzerland: The first round of talks between high-ranking US and Iranian officials in Switzerland ended on Monday (Jun 22), mediators said, after a tense opening marked by Tehran's announcement it had again closed the Strait of Hormuz and US President Donald Trump repeating his threats to resume attacks on Iran.

A joint statement from mediating nations Qatar and Pakistan said the US and Iran agreed to a road map toward a final deal within 60 days.

Technical talks will continue for the rest of the week in the Qatari-owned Swiss mountain resort of Buergenstock, according to the statement, which was released by the Qatari foreign ministry.

The parties agreed to a mechanism to end the fighting in Lebanon and opened a communications line to help ensure safe passages for commercial ships through the contested strait, the statement said.

US Vice President JD Vance began talks with Iranian officials on Sunday under the terms of a memorandum of understanding reached last week to extend a tenuous ceasefire from April for at least another 60 days.

The discussions continued until the early hours of Monday.

In a post on social media, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country had secured waivers for oil and petrochemical exports, the release of some frozen assets and the launch of a reconstruction and development plan for Iran.

The White House had no immediate comment when asked if high-level talks had wrapped for now.

Just before talks officially began on Sunday, Fox News reported that Trump said he told Iranian officials "you won't have a country" if they tried to close the strait again.

Trump also reiterated an earlier threat that the US would take over the waterway and possibly charge a toll of its own, Fox News said.

Trump said he agreed to last week's memorandum of understanding to avert a global economic depression from high oil prices caused by the strait's closure.

Oil prices had tumbled over the past week to levels unseen since the war started on Feb 28 with US-Israeli attacks on Iran. After the joint statement, Brent crude futures fell further, dropping more than US$1 to US$79.44 a barrel.