US-Iran talks stall amid mistrust, with Pakistan playing quiet facilitative role

ISLAMABAD: Deep mistrust and unresolved core issues between the United States and Iran are slowing progress in negotiations to end the war despite early signs of engagement, analysts said.

Nearly three weeks after the US and Iran held high-level talks in Islamabad, things appeared to be at a standstill on Wednesday (Apr 29).

US President Donald Trump is reportedly sceptical about Tehran’s latest offer to unblock the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for Washington’s lifting of its blockade on Iranian ports while broader negotiations continue.

“Talks are not dead. Both sides seek an off-ramp and they want an end to the conflict,” said defence analyst and retired Pakistan Brigadier Masud Ahmed Khan.

“But there is a huge trust deficit between the two countries.”

He added that while communication channels remain open, the pace of diplomacy has slowed amid rising political rhetoric and tensions played out on social media.

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Iran on his Truth Social platform, including a profanity-laden post earlier this month that injected new volatility into the conflict.

Analysts said the initial phase of talks appeared promising in tone, but lacked substance.

“As far as optics were concerned, they were very reassuring … for the first time in 47 years, the United States and Iran were able to talk face-to-face,” said Pakistan’s former UN and US ambassador Masood Khan.

However, he noted that momentum slowed as discussions moved to more contentious issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and the governance of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.