US signals progress in talks with Iran to avert renewed war

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday (Nov 2) signalled progress in talks with Iran to avoid a return to war, as Tehran said "intensive" exchanges were underway while offering to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under strict conditions.

A deal with Tehran "could happen", Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, a day before crucial US midterm elections. He added that "Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible".

Vice President JD Vance separately said that both he and Trump were optimistic about securing an agreement.

"We've certainly made some progress. We'll see if we can make some more," Vance told reporters on Monday.

Oil prices, sent rocketing by Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz energy corridor, plunged by more than 7 per cent on Monday on optimism over a possible end to the eight-month-old conflict.

Trump also pointed to tumbling oil prices on his social media post.

The renewed diplomatic signals come ahead of Tuesday's midterms, in which Trump's Republican Party is pushing to retain control of Congress despite voter dissatisfaction over the war and higher fuel prices.

Democrats expect to win at least partial control of Congress and impose political constraints on Trump for the first time in two years.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that indirect talks with Washington were taking place via mediators.

"Given the sensitivity and gravity of the current situation, consultations and deliberations are very intensive," Araghchi said in a video interview with the official IRNA news agency.

"Qatar and Pakistan are playing a very active mediating role in these negotiations."

China also urged a return to negotiations, while Iran's security chief discussed the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, the Axios news outlet reported that Vance had sent a letter to Iranian national security chief Mohsen Rezaei about possible new talks, marking the highest-level move in months.

Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said the messages received from the US were "an acknowledgement of our victory".

But Trump had previously kept up his threats against Iran, telling a campaign rally that at "some point we're going to have to give them the hammer".