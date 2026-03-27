Trump denies being 'desperate' for Iran deal

The US leader said Iran had allowed 10 oil tankers to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz as a "present" to show it was serious about negotiations to end the war.



But he then said that taking control of Iran's oil was an "option," as the United States effectively did with Venezuela after toppling Nicolas Maduro, who appeared in a US court on Thursday.

"DRUMMER GET WICKED"

Trump's comments will once again fuel the speculation that has swirled since the start of the war about the 79-year-old's goals and timeline for the war.



The US-Iran talks have been shrouded in uncertainty since Trump first announced them on Monday and postponed a threat to attack Iran's power plants.



Trump's deadline for Iran to unblock the Strait of Hormuz or see its energy network hit is due to expire on Friday, but with just a day to go he said he wasn't sure if he'd extend it.



"In Trump time, a day, you know what it is? That's an eternity," he said.



But Trump's global envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed for the first time that Washington had sent a 15-point "action list" via mediator Pakistan and said there were "strong signs" Iran might make a deal.