Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US to partner with Israel to combat ransomware attacks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US to partner with Israel to combat ransomware attacks

US to partner with Israel to combat ransomware attacks

File photo of a person using a keyboard. (File photo: AFP)

15 Nov 2021 09:50AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2021 09:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The US Treasury Department said on Sunday (Nov 14) it will partner with Israel to combat ransomware, with the two countries launching a joint task force to address cybersecurity.

The task force will develop a memorandum of understanding supporting information sharing related to the financial sector, including cybersecurity regulations and threat intelligence, the Treasury Department said.

The announcement follows a virtual meeting on ransomware that was held at the White House in October with the European Union and more than 30 countries, including Israel.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo asked then for international cooperation to address the abuse of virtual currency and disrupt the ransomware business model.

The partnership follows measures taken to combat a surge in ransomware that has struck several big US companies, including an attack on the largest fuel pipeline in the United States that crippled fuel delivery for several days.

A broader US-Israeli task force was also launched on Sunday to address issues related to fintech and cybersecurity, the Treasury Department said.

Adeyemo met with Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Director General of the National Cyber Directorate Yigal Unna in Israel on Sunday to establish a bilateral partnership, the department said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the US Justice Department charged a Ukraine national and a Russian in one of the worst ransomware attacks against American targets.

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

cybersecurity United States Israel

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us