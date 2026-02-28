live World
Israel launches 'pre-emptive' attack against Iran in coordination with US
"Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," said US President Trump.
Israel said it launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran on Saturday (Feb 28), pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes for a diplomatic solution to Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West.
The New York Times, citing a US official, reported that US strikes on Iran were underway. A source told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location.
The attack, coming after Israel and Iran engaged in a 12-day air war in June, follows repeated US-Israeli warnings that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.
Live updates: