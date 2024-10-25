US, Israeli negotiators to discuss Gaza ceasefire deal in Doha

Sheikh Mohammed said he expected negotiations to pick up on a proposal discussed in the last round of talks.



Qatari officials have also met with officials in Hamas' political office in Doha in the last couple of days, he said.



"Until now, there is no clarity (on) what will be the way forward," he said.



Hamas has not yet named a successor to Sinwar, who was appointed leader after Israel assassinated the former chief Ismail Haniyeh in July.



Egypt is separately engaged in discussions with Hamas, Sheikh Mohammed said, adding that he hoped those talks will yield something positive.