US issues new sanctions targeting Chinese importers of Iranian oil

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday (Apr 16) issued new sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports, including against a China-based "teapot" oil refinery, as President Donald Trump's administration seeks to ramp up pressure on Tehran.



"Teapot" is an industry term for small independent oil refiners.



The US Treasury Department said in a statement that the action would increase pressure on Chinese importers of Iranian oil as Trump seeks to restore his "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran, which includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero.



The action comes as the Trump administration has relaunched negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme this month, with talks in Oman last weekend and a second round expected in Rome this weekend.



The Treasury on Wednesday said it imposed sanctions on a China-based independent "teapot" refinery it accused of playing a role in purchasing more than US$1 billion worth of Iranian crude oil. It was the second small independent Chinese refinery sanctioned by the Trump administration so far.