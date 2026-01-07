US Capitol riot anniversary exposes a country still divided

WASHINGTON: Washington on Tuesday (Jan 6) marked five years since a mob overran the US Capitol, with rioters pardoned by Donald Trump retracing their steps even as Democrats revived hearings to hold the president accountable.

The anniversary highlights a nation divided between irreconcilable accounts of an attack that reshaped American politics - one supported by official findings of a violent bid to overturn an election, the other portraying it as a protest unjustly criminalised.

"Five years ago today, a violent mob brutally attacked the US Capitol on January 6. Their mission was to overturn a free and fair election. We will never allow extremists to whitewash their treachery," top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries posted on X.

Trump supporters gathered in Washington on Jan 6, 2021 after the president urged them to protest Congress's certification of his election defeat to Joe Biden.

Several thousand breached the Capitol grounds, overwhelming police lines and wounding more than 140 officers, smashing windows and doors, ransacking offices and forcing lawmakers into hiding as the electoral count was halted for hours.