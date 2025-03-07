US-Japan alliance unequal, Trump complains

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Japan is not required to protect the United States militarily and makes "a fortune" from it economically, as he fired off an impromptu broadside at a key ally.

It came as Japan's trade minister is arranging a trip to Washington during which he will reportedly demand an exemption from imminent US tariffs on steel and aluminium.

"We have a great relationship with Japan. But we have an interesting deal with Japan that we have to protect them, but they don't have to protect us," Trump said on Thursday (Mar 6).

"And by the way, they make a fortune with us economically," he said. "I actually ask, who makes these deals?"

In response, government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday that Japan trusts Washington to keep its obligation to the two countries' security treaty.

Around 54,000 US military personnel are stationed in Japan, mostly in the Okinawa region east of Taiwan.