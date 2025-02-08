Trump says US and Japan will work to cut trade deficit as he greets Ishiba

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House on Friday (Feb 7) and said the two countries would work to cut Washington's trade deficit with Tokyo amid escalating trade tensions threatening to rupture the global economy.



"We love Japan!" Trump said as he greeted Ishiba and the two shook hands. Trump later told reporters at they sat together in the Oval Office that the two countries would work together to get US trade deficit with Japan down to "even".



"Should be pretty easy to do," he said. "I don't think we'll have any problem whatsoever. They want fairness too." According to latest US trade data, Japan's 2024 goods trade surplus was US$68.5 billion compared with US$71.6 billion in 2023.



Ishiba told the president he was impressed by how Trump had survived an assassination attempt in July and that he realized then that the Republican would win the November US presidential election.



Ishiba said Japan was determined to work hand in hand with the United States to bring peace to the world and told Trump Japan was ready to boost investments in the US and highlighted plans by Japanese firms Toyota and Isuzu.



Trump said he would also discuss North Korea with Ishiba and Nippon Steel's blocked a US$14.9 billion attempt to take over US Steel, which he has opposed.



Trump said he would announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries next week.



Trump, whose first three weeks in office have shredded norms and shaken foreign capitals from Ottawa to Bogota, has taken a more conventional approach to Washington's longstanding Asia-Pacific allies, including Japan, South Korea, Australia and the Philippines.