US unexpectedly loses jobs in blow to Trump ahead of midterms

WAGES LAG INFLATION

Sector-wise, retail trade lost 19,000 jobs, with employment declining in warehouse retailers - firms like Costco, Sam's Club and others that offer discounts for wholesale quantities of household goods - and general merchandise stores.



Employment in the financial activities sector continued its downward trend, having lost 121,000 jobs from its May 2025 peak.



The health care sector has buoyed the US labour market over the last year, with more Americans aging and requiring medical assistance.



In July, the sector added 22,000 jobs, but it was a slower pace than its average gain over the last year.



Average hourly earnings increased by 3.2 per cent year-on-year, lagging inflation and therefore leaving workers with less income in real terms.



Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, said persistent inflation and a potentially weak labour market could put the Fed in a tough spot when it meets to set rates next month.



"The worst combination for the Fed is if inflation remains sticky while the labour market weakens," she said.



"That would not take rate hikes off the table; it would make them more painful."