Biden's Middle East trip upended by Gaza hospital strike

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden's Middle East diplomatic drive faltered before it got off the ground on Tuesday (Oct 17) after his trip to Jordan was cancelled following a strike on a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people.

The 80-year-old US president will now only head to ally Israel to show support after the Oct 7 Hamas attack, upending what was meant to be regional balancing act.

The trip was always set to be the riskiest of Biden's presidency, as he tried to thread the needle between backing Israel with trying to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and preventing a regional conflagration.

News of the hospital explosion - for which Hamas blamed Israeli strikes, while Israel said it was caused by a rocket misfired by militants in Gaza - then sparked frenzied speculation about whether he would actually travel.

And about the time Biden climbed the steps of Air Force One, Jordan announced that the planned four-way summit with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, Jordanian King Abdullah II and Egypt's president was off.

It would be held "when the decision to stop the war and put an end to these massacres has been taken", said Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Shortly afterwards the White House confirmed Biden "will postpone his travel to Jordan", saying he took the decision "after consulting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and in light of the days of mourning announced by President Abbas".

Biden also sent his "deepest condolences" to the victims of the "hospital explosion", it said.

By that time the strike on the Ahli Arab hospital, in which Gaza officials said at least 200 people were killed, had already become a lightning rod for anger across the region.

Furious protesters tried to storm the Israeli embassy in Amman where Biden was due to meet the other leaders. And Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah called for a "day of rage" over the strike to coincide with Biden's arrival, fueling fears of the very escalation by Tehran and its allies that Biden's visit is supposed to warn against.