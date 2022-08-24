Biden announces nearly US$3 billion in Ukraine weapons aid

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden announced nearly US$3 billion in military aid to Kyiv on Wednesday (Aug 24) - the biggest US package so far - to mark Ukraine's independence day, six months after Russia invaded the country.

In a statement, Biden signaled the firmness of Washington's commitment to Ukraine's struggle, saying the US$2.98 billion for arms and other equipment aimed "to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term".

The new funds will be for air defense systems, artillery and the much-in-demand ammunition for those systems, as well as radars and systems to counter Russian drones, Biden said.

Congratulating Ukraine on its independence, which was declared from the Soviet Union in 1991, Biden said the US "is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty".

"Today is not only a celebration of the past, but a resounding affirmation that Ukraine proudly remains - and will remain - a sovereign and independent nation."

Biden also hailed Ukraine's resistance against the invasion, which President Vladimir Putin launched on Feb 24 after years of unsuccessfully trying to reassert Russian control over a westward-looking country that has pushed strongly for membership in NATO and the European Union.