US judge allows Trump's AP Oval Office ban to stand over Gulf of Mexico name

WASHINGTON: A US federal judge on Monday (Feb 24) denied a request by the Associated Press to restore full access for the news agency's journalists after President Donald Trump's White House barred them for continuing to refer to the Gulf of Mexico in coverage.

US District Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, declined to immediately grant the AP's request for a temporary injunction restoring its access to the Oval Office, Air Force One and events held at the White House.

McFadden said the restriction on "more private areas" used by the president was different from prior instances in which courts have blocked government officials from revoking access to journalists.

"I can't say the AP has shown a likelihood of success here," McFadden said.

The AP sued three senior Trump aides on Friday, arguing that the decision to block its reporters from certain locations violates the US Constitution's First Amendment protections against government abridgment of speech by trying to dictate the language they use in reporting the news.

"The Constitution prevents the president of the United States or any other government official from coercing journalists or anyone else into using official government vocabulary to report the news," Charles Tobin, a lawyer for the AP, said during a court hearing.

Lawyers for the Trump administration argued in a court filing before the hearing that the AP does not have a constitutional right to what they called "special media access to the president".

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung in a earlier statement had called the AP lawsuit a "blatant PR stunt".

During an appearance last week at the Conservative Political Action Conference, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also said: "We feel we are in the right in this position."

Leavitt is one of the three White House officials named as defendants in the lawsuit. The other two, Chief of Staff Susan Wiles and Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich, have not responded to requests for comment.

Trump signed an executive order last month directing the US Interior Department to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

The AP said in January it would continue to use the gulf's long-established name in stories, while also acknowledging Trump's efforts to change it.

The White House banned AP reporters in response. The ban prevents the AP's journalists from seeing and hearing Trump and other top White House officials as they take newsworthy actions or respond in real time to news events.

The White House Correspondents' Association said in a legal brief backing the AP in the case that the ban "will chill and distort news coverage of the president to the public's detriment". Reuters also released a statement in support of the AP.