US judge blocks Idaho abortion ban in emergencies; Texas restrictions allowed

A federal judge on Wednesday (Aug 24) blocked Idaho from enforcing an abortion ban when women with pregnancy complications require emergency care, a day after a judge in Texas ruled against President Joe Biden's administration on the same issue.

The conflicting rulings came in two of the first lawsuits over the Democratic administration's attempts to ease abortion access after the conservative majority US Supreme Court in June overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized the procedure nationwide.

Legal experts said the two state rulings - if upheld on appeal - could force the Supreme Court to wade back into the debate.

About half of all US states have or are expected to seek to ban or curtail abortions following Roe's reversal. Those states include Idaho and Texas, which like 11 others adopted "trigger" laws banning abortion upon such a decision.

Abortion is already illegal in Texas under a separate, nearly century-old abortion ban that recently took effect after the US Supreme Court's decision. Idaho's trigger ban takes effect on Thursday, the same day as in Texas and Tennessee.

In Idaho, US District Judge B. Lynn Winmill agreed with the US Department of Justice that the abortion ban taking effect Thursday conflicts with a federal law that ensures patients can receive emergency "stabilizing care" at hospitals.

Winmill, an appointee of former Democratic President Bill Clinton, issued a preliminary injunction blocking Idaho from enforcing its ban to the extent it conflicts with federal law, citing the threat to patients.

"One cannot imagine the anxiety and fear she will experience if her doctors feel hobbled by an Idaho law that does not allow them to provide the medical care necessary to preserve her health and life," Winmill wrote. "From that vantage point, the public interest clearly favors the issuance of a preliminary injunction."