US judge blocks Trump restrictions on legal immigration

WASHINGTON: A US federal judge on Friday (Jun 5) blocked a series of restrictions placed by President Donald Trump's administration on legal immigration following last year's shooting of two members of the National Guard by an Afghan immigrant.

District Judge John McConnell said the restrictions on asylum, work permit, green card and citizen applications from nationals of 39 African, Asian, Latin American and Middle Eastern countries were unlawful.

The restrictions were imposed after the November 26, 2025 shooting in Washington of the National Guard members by an Afghan man who immigrated to the United States following the Taliban takeover in Kabul.

One of the National Guard members was killed in the attack.

The restrictive immigration policies enacted by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) "threw the lives of countless immigrants living in the United States into indeterminate legal limbo," McConnell wrote.