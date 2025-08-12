US judge denies government request to release Maxwell transcripts

NEW YORK: A US federal judge on Monday (Aug 11) rejected the Trump administration’s request to unseal grand jury transcripts from the criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted accomplice of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

District Judge Paul Engelmayer said there was little in the transcripts that was not already public, and they did not identify anyone other than Maxwell and Epstein as having had sexual contact with underage girls.

The Justice Department had sought to release the records to ease anger among some of President Donald Trump’s supporters, who have long claimed there was a cover-up of Epstein’s crimes and alleged high-level connections.

‘NO THERE THERE’

Engelmayer dismissed the government’s argument that there was “abundant public interest” in the case.

“Its entire premise — that the Maxwell grand jury materials would bring to light meaningful new information about Epstein’s and Maxwell’s crimes, or the Government’s investigation into them — is demonstrably false,” he wrote.

“Insofar as the motion to unseal implies that the grand jury materials are an untapped mine lode of undisclosed information about Epstein or Maxwell or confederates, they definitively are not that,” he said, adding: “There is no ‘there’ there.”

The judge also questioned the administration’s motives, calling them potentially “disingenuous” and suggesting the request could be a diversion rather than a genuine act of transparency.