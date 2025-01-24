US judge to hear states' bid to block Trump birthright citizenship order

The 14th Amendment was adopted in 1868 following the Civil War and overturned the Supreme Court's notorious 1857 Dred Scott decision that had declared that the Constitution's protections did not apply to enslaved Black people.



But the Justice Department in its brief argued that the 14th Amendment had never been interpreted to extend citizenship universally to everyone born in the country and that the Supreme Court's 1898 ruling in United States v Wong Kim Ark concerned only children of permanent residents.



The Justice Department said the case by the four states also "flunks multiple threshold hurdles". The department said that only individuals, not states, can pursue claims under the citizenship clause and that the states lack the necessary legal standing to sue over Trump's order.



Thirty-six of Trump's Republican allies in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday separately introduced legislation to restrict automatic citizenship to only children born to citizens or lawful permanent residents.