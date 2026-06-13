US judge indefinitely blocks Trump's 'anti-weaponisation' fund

WASHINGTON: A US judge indefinitely blocked a US$1.8 billion "anti-weaponisation" fund supported by US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jun 12), giving the administration one week to provide a sworn statement that the fund will not go forward.

US District Judge Leonie Brinkema of the Eastern District of Virginia said the Justice Department’s public pronouncements that the fund would not move forward were not enough to prevent the judge from ruling on whether the plan is legal.

Brinkema issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration from creating the fund while the lawsuit moves forward. The case was brought by a group of individuals and organisations who alleged they were victims of political targeting by the Trump administration and would be ineligible for compensation from the fund.

The judge said it was “problematic” that the administration sought to set up a pool of taxpayer money to favour “an extremely small group” that many Americans feel engaged in “unacceptable” conduct.

The fund emerged from a settlement agreement between Trump and the Justice Department over the president's US$10 billion lawsuit ​against the Internal Revenue Service.

The Justice Department set up a US$1.776 billion ⁠fund overseen by a five-member commission to dole out payments to those who show they were victims of "lawfare" and "weaponization," terms Trump ​and his allies have used to describe investigations and criminal cases against them.

When asked for comment on the ruling, the Justice Department pointed to previous statements by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche saying the fund was not moving forward.