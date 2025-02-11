US judge keeps his block on Trump federal buyout plan in place for now

The offer promises to pay employees their regular salaries and benefits until October without requiring them to work, but that may not be ironclad. Current spending laws expire on Mar 14 and there is no guarantee that salaries would be funded beyond that point.



At a court hearing, US Justice Department attorney Eric Hamilton called the buyout plan a "humane off-ramp" for those frustrated by Trump's decision to reduce the size of the workforce and end the ability of many of them to work from home.



But a lawyer for the unions said the plan had been carried out in a "slap dash" fashion with little regard to how it might disrupt operations at agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs.



"They failed to consider the continued functioning of government," lawyer Elena Goldstein said.



The administration had initially proposed a deadline of last Thursday before O'Toole, an appointee of Democratic former President Bill Clinton, extended it so he could consider the case.