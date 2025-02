US judge keeps his block on Trump federal buyout plan in place for now

BOSTON/WASHINGTON: A US judge kept his block on President Donald Trump's buyout plan for federal employees in place on Monday (Feb 10) and said he would consider imposing it for a longer period of time.The decision by US District Judge George O'Toole in Boston prevents Trump's administration from implementing the buyout plan for now, giving a temporary victory to labour unions that have sued to stop it entirely. More than 2 million federal civilian employees faced a midnight deadline to accept the proposal. It is unclear when O'Toole will rule on the request by the unions.The buyout effort is part of a far-reaching plan by Trump and his allies to reduce the size and rein in the actions of the federal bureaucracy . Trump, who returned to the presidency on Jan 20, has accused the federal workforce of undercutting his agenda during his first term in office, from 2017-2021.Unions have urged their members not to accept the buyout offer - saying Trump's administration cannot be trusted to honour it - but about 65,000 federal employees had signed up for the buyouts as of Friday, according to a White House official. Reuters has been unable to independently verify that number, which does not include a breakdown of workers from each agency.