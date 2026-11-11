Logo
Logo

World

US judge says Trump’s US$10 billion BBC defamation case can proceed
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

US judge says Trump’s US$10 billion BBC defamation case can proceed

US judge says Trump’s US$10 billion BBC defamation case can proceed

A mob of supporters of US President Donald Trump storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US on Jan 6, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Leah Millis)

11 Nov 2026 10:22AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A federal judge on Tuesday (Nov 10) said that US President Donald Trump’s US$10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC over a misleadingly edited clip of a speech can go forward, but threw out Trump's unfair trade practices claim against the broadcaster.

Trump is suing Britain’s publicly funded broadcaster for at least US$10 billion over edited clips of a speech that made it appear he directed supporters to storm the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. The case is one of several Trump has filed against the news media as part of a wider pressure campaign against coverage he dislikes.

US District Judge Jeffrey Kuntz in Florida declined to throw out Trump’s defamation claim against the BBC, saying Trump had plausibly alleged that the broadcaster damaged his reputation and knew or should have known the clip was misleading. Kuntz's ruling did not decide whether Trump has proven those claims.

Trump called the ruling a "huge victory" in a social media post. "We will continue fighting against, and defeating, all of those who try to deceive the American People!" he wrote.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

A BBC spokesperson said the broadcaster was surprised by the decision but respects the court's authority and remains confident in its position.

The BBC has previously admitted the edits were misleading and apologised to Trump, though it denies being liable for defamation.

Trump’s lawsuit, filed in December in Florida federal court, accuses the BBC of defaming him by splicing together parts of the speech, including one section where he told supporters to march on the Capitol and another where he said "fight like hell". It omitted a section in which he called for peaceful protest.

The edited speech appeared in a BBC Panorama documentary shortly before the 2024 presidential election, which Trump won. A leaked internal BBC memo cited the edits as evidence of potential political bias, sparking a public relations crisis for the broadcaster and leading to high-level resignations.

Related:

Source: Reuters/nh

Related Topics

Donald Trump BBC United Kingdom United States
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement