US Justice Dept to pay US$130 million to Parkland victims' families over FBI blunder

"I know he's going to explode," she said, citing fears the young man was "going to slip into a school and start shooting the place up".

And five months before the shooting, the owner of a YouTube channel had reported a comment left under one of his videos in which a user by the name of "nikolas cruz" had claimed that he would become "a professional school shooter".

Just days after the shooting, the FBI admitted it had not followed up on the two pieces of information they had received.

The FBI's admission of its error devastated the victims' families, who sued the bureau for negligence, the newspaper said.

Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder last month and said he was "very sorry".

He is awaiting sentencing and prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.