US to kickstart Gaza ceasefire talks after Sinwar's death, says State Department

In recent weeks, Sinwar had refused to negotiate at all, Miller said.

"That obstacle has obviously been removed. Can’t predict that that means whoever replaces (Sinwar) will agree to a ceasefire, but it does remove what has been in recent months the chief obstacle to getting one," he said.

Washington would now "redouble" its efforts and try to push forward the ceasefire proposal "that has been on the table for some time," Miller said, without detailing the proposal.

"I don’t want to predict too much what our efforts will look like over the course of the days because we are just hours after what is a seismic event that changes the nature of this conflict, but we believe it is an opportunity to try and bring an end to this war, and we’re determined to try and seize that opportunity," Miller said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has already spoken to the foreign ministers of Qatar and Saudi Arabia about bringing an end to the war and post-war arrangements for Gaza, Miller said.