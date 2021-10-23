Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US kills senior Al-Qaeda leader in Syria with drone strike
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US kills senior Al-Qaeda leader in Syria with drone strike

US kills senior Al-Qaeda leader in Syria with drone strike

A picture taken during a tour organised by the Syrian Ministry of Information shows a Syrian flag atop damaged buildings in the district of Daraa al-Balad of Syria's southern city of Daraa on Sep 12, 2021. (Photo: AFP/LOUAI BESHARA)

23 Oct 2021 08:24AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2021 08:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The US military killed senior Al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar in a drone strike in Syria on Friday (Oct 22), a US Central Command spokesman said.

"The removal of this Al-Qaeda senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organisation's ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," US Army Major John Rigsbee said in a written statement.

The strike comes two days after a US outpost in southern Syria was attacked. Rigsbee did not say if the US drone strike was carried out in retaliation.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Syria Al-Qaeda

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us