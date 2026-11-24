WASHINGTON: US lawmakers from both parties sharply criticised Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, saying Congress should tighten restrictions on China's access to the company's advanced AI chips and scrutinise the circumstances surrounding Huang's return.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton, a Republican, on Monday (Nov 23) called on Congress to pass the Chip Security Act, a Bill that seeks to address legally exported advanced chips later being diverted to China, where their sales are restricted.

The Bill would require chipmakers to track the location of advanced AI processors and notify the government if they suspect chips have reached prohibited users.

For Nvidia, the measure could create new compliance costs and reporting obligations.

Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who is set to chair the Banking Committee starting in January, called the decision to reinstate Huang "reckless", adding Nvidia's board still owes Congress answers about the company’s compliance with US export controls. The Banking Committee is responsible for approving legislation on export controls.

"Jensen Huang’s return only increases the urgency of passing bipartisan export control Bills into law and making sure Nvidia does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk," Warren said.