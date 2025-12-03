US lawmakers to force vote on war powers if Trump attacks Venezuela

WASHINGTON: A group of US senators who have tried repeatedly to rein in President Donald Trump's aggression against Venezuela said on Tuesday (Dec 2) they would file a new resolution to force a congressional vote on the issue if the administration carries out a strike within the country.

"Unauthorised military action against Venezuela would be a colossal and costly mistake that needlessly risks the lives of our service members," Democrats Tim Kaine of Virginia, Chuck Schumer of New York and Adam Schiff of California and Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky said in a joint statement.

"Should a strike occur, we will call up a War Powers Resolution to force a debate and vote in Congress that would block the use of US forces in hostilities against or within Venezuela," they said.

Republican-led congressional committees have launched investigations of the US military campaign off the coast of Venezuela, the second time in recent days members of Trump's party have voiced concerns about one of his policy initiatives.

Last week, several Republican lawmakers harshly criticized the White House over its handling of a proposed Ukraine peace plan they said favours Russia.

On Venezuela, lawmakers cited concern about the administration conducting a months-long campaign without congressional approval as well as a report that Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth on September 2 ordered a second strike on a boat to kill survivors of a first strike, which could violate international law.