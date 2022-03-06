US lawmakers pledge to release US$10 billion in aid to Ukraine's Zelensky

Zelensky, wearing a military-green T-shirt and seated beside a Ukrainian flag, also urged Congress to bolster already broad sanctions on Russia, including on its oil and gas sector - a move some US lawmakers have also called for as the war in Ukraine intensifies.



But the White House has ruled this out so far, fearing it might cause rising oil prices to go up even more and hurt US consumers stung by record inflation.



Zelensky also "made a desperate plea for Eastern European countries to provide Russian-made planes" that Ukrainians are trained to fly, Schumer said in a statement after the call, adding he would work to "help the administration to facilitate their transfer."



Republican Senator Lindsey Graham underscored that NATO countries had such warplanes.



"They are waiting to be delivered and apparently the United States is part of the problem not the solution," Graham said in a video posted on Twitter.



"With planes and drones, President Zelensky indicated that Ukraine would be a more effective fighting force. So let's get them the planes and drones they need."



Last week, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said EU countries were willing to send fighter jets to Ukraine.



But no planes have yet been delivered, with the countries concerned - Poland, Bulgaria and Slovakia - expressing hesitancy over the move.