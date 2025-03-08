US lawmakers press Chinese telecoms over ties to military, government

WASHINGTON: The leaders of a US House of Representatives panel have called on top Chinese telecom companies to detail any links to the Chinese military and government, citing national security concerns posed by the companies' US presence.

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the top Democrat on the House Select Committee on China and the panel's chair, Republican John Moolenaar, asked China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom to answer a series of questions by Mar 31, according to letters seen on Friday (Mar 7) by Reuters.

The lawmakers raised concerns the firms could exploit access to American data through their US cloud and internet businesses by providing it to Beijing, citing a 2024 Reuters report that revealed a Commerce Department investigation into the matter.

"China Telecom’s ongoing US operations - particularly in internet backbone exchanges and cloud computing environments - could ... allow unauthorized data access, espionage, or sabotage by the Chinese Communist Party," the lawmakers wrote in one of the letters to the firms seen by Reuters.

The firm's "documented connections to (Chinese) intelligence raise urgent national security questions in light of the Chinese government’s increasingly aggressive attacks on US telecommunications networks", they added.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The letters show growing bipartisan concern about the Chinese telecoms' US footprint following a series of high-profile Chinese-led attacks on American telecoms infrastructure.