Senior US Republican wants probe into Signal chat on Houthi attack

WASHINGTON: A powerful US Senate Republican called on Wednesday (Mar 26) for an independent probe of Trump administration officials' discussion of sensitive attack plans on Signal, after critics argued that US troops could have died if the information had fallen into the wrong hands.

Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he and Senator Jack Reed, the panel's top Democrat, would ask President Donald Trump's administration to expedite an Inspector General report and provide a classified briefing.

"We are signing a letter today asking the administration to expedite an IG report back to the committee. We're sending a similar letter to the administration in an attempt to get ground truth," Wicker told reporters at the Capitol.

"The information as published recently appears to me to be of such a sensitive nature that, based on my knowledge, I would have wanted it classified," Wicker said.

The Defense Department's inspector general, a nonpartisan official charged with rooting out waste, fraud and abuse, was one of several officials Trump has fired since he began his second term in January. He has not been replaced.

Wicker said he was nonetheless confident that the Pentagon would go through with an inspector general report.