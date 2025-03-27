US lawmakers push for action on Signal breach, warn of 'mourning dead pilots'

"THE AWESOME GRACE OF GOD"

Democrats criticised the administration for what they saw as playing down, rather than acknowledging, the incident.



"I think that it's by the awesome grace of God that we are not mourning dead pilots right now," Democrat Jim Himes of Connecticut said at the House hearing.



"Everyone here knows that the Russians and the Chinese could have gotten all of that information," Himes said.



At the hearings, administration officials insisted the chat had not included classified information. Democrats disputed that, and Republicans acknowledged that it had at least included sensitive information.