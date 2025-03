US lawmakers push for action on Signal breach, warn of 'mourning dead pilots'

Pressed on the classification issue, Gabbard said it was a matter for the Department of Defense. "I would point to what was shared would fall under the DoD classification system and the Secretary of Defense's authority," she said.Separately, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Senate Democrats wrote to Trump and his top officials urging a Justice Department probe into how a journalist was inadvertently included in a secret group discussion of sensitive attack plans Trump administration officials have said no classified material was shared in the group chat on Signal."We write to you with extreme alarm about the astonishingly poor judgment shown by your Cabinet and national security advisors," the Democratic senators wrote in Wednesday's letter.A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.Trump said his administration would look into the use of Signal but voiced support for his national security team.Waltz, the national security adviser who organized the Signal chat, said in an interview with "The Ingraham Angle" on Fox News on Tuesday: "I take full responsibility" for the breach, but that no classified information was shared.