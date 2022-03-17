US lets Ukrainians fleeing war into United States from Mexico

TIJUANA, Mexico: At the US border with Mexico, American officials are allowing Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland to enter the United States and stay without fear of deportation for a year, according to people crossing.

Several Ukrainians told Reuters they passed through a checkpoint in the northern Mexican city of Tijuana this week and were granted permission to remain in the country until 2023.

A former US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official briefed on the matter said that US authorities were granting one-year temporary "humanitarian parole" to Ukrainians.

CBP and the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees the border agency, did not reply to requests for comment. DHS has said in the past that all parole decisions at the border are made on a case-by-case basis.

The Ukrainians reported travelling through a string of countries to get to the United States, where they hope to find refuge, stay with relatives or rebuild their lives.

Alex Mak, a 24-year-old Ukrainian who declined to give his full name for fear of reprisals, said officials put a stamp in his passport authorising him a year's stay.

"It's a crazy situation. Your life just stops," he told Reuters as he waited in the sun for over an hour in Tijuana to cross the border on Tuesday. "You can't plan for work because of the war, and you don't have work, you can't work."

Alex described how he had been due to return to Kyiv on Feb 25 from a trip to Uganda but was advised not to by friends when Russia invaded a day earlier. Russia has characterised its attacks on Ukrainian cities as a "special military operation".

More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled the fighting, according to the United Nations, with the majority finding refuge in neighbouring countries. At least 310 have reached Tijuana by air this month, said Jesus Ruiz Uribe, the Mexican government's delegate for Baja California state.

The US-Mexico border has been closed to most asylum seekers under a pandemic-era policy known as Title 42, but Ukrainians described moving to the front of a line of migrants waiting to make their claims to border officials.

Reuters saw more than two dozen Ukrainians enter the United States on Tuesday (Mar 15) and Wednesday.

"I want temporary protection," Alex said, "until the war stops. I know I don't want to be a refugee."

A group of Democratic lawmakers urged US President Joe Biden this month to increase refugee admissions, and allow Ukrainians with family members in the United States to enter faster with humanitarian parole.