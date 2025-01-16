Los Angeles 'Red Flag' wildfire warnings expire, but dangers persist

LOS ANGELES: Red Flag warnings advising of extreme wildfire danger expired across the Los Angeles area late on Wednesday (Jan 15), but forecasters warned that dry and windy conditions will persist on Thursday and that the threat of blazes remained.

The National Weather Service added that the respite for fire-ravaged Los Angeles will be short, with high chances for renewed Red Flag warnings - when ideal fire conditions of high winds and low humidity dominate - starting again on Sunday.

Some 6.5 million people remained under a critical fire threat, after the fires consumed an area nearly the size of Washington, DC, resulting in at least 25 deaths so far, authorities said.

Firefighters on Wednesday confronted persistently strong and dry winds fueling two giant wildfires that have terrified Los Angeles for eight days, testing the resolve of a city upended by the worst disaster in its history.

Officials urged residents to remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice with peak wind gusts forecast to last through Thursday afternoon.

"We want to reiterate the particularly dangerous situation today. Get ready now and be prepared to leave," County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath told a press conference on Wednesday.

Forecasted winds of up to 112kmh did not materialise on Wednesday. Still, firefighters reported winds of 48kmh to 64kmh combined with low humidity in a region that has failed to receive any appreciable rain in nine months, meaning fire threats remain.

The fires have damaged or destroyed more than 12,000 homes and other structures, and forced as many as 200,000 people from their homes. Some 82,400 people were under evacuation orders and another 90,400 faced evacuation warnings as of Wednesday, County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Entire neighborhoods have been leveled, leaving smoldering ash and rubble. Many homes only have a chimney stack left standing.