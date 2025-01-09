Celebrities flee Los Angeles fires, lose houses as Hollywood events scrapped

PREMIERES CANCELLED

Several other major Hollywood events have been called off or postponed due to the disaster.

The annual Critics Choice Awards gala, which honors the year's best in film and television and is attended by dozens of A-listers, was delayed from Sunday to Jan 26.

Anderson's premiere for "The Last Showgirl" was scrapped.

Paramount cancelled a glitzy red-carpet screening of the Robbie Williams musical film "Better Man" and Netflix pulled the plug on a press conference for its Golden Globe winner "Emilia Perez".

Filming of Los Angeles-based shows such as "Grey's Anatomy", "Hacks" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live" was paused.

The Universal Studios theme park was closed for the day due to the extreme winds and fire conditions.

"BURN"

Steve Guttenberg - star of 1984 comedy "Police Academy" - was among those helping get people out of Pacific Palisades as the fire began spreading on Tuesday.

The "Cocoon" actor expressed frustration at how some of those fleeing the blaze had abandoned their cars on one of the only roads in and out of the ritzy neighborhood.

"If you leave your car ... leave the key in there so a guy like me can move your car so that these fire trucks can get up there," he told a live television broadcast.

Reality TV personalities Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt from "The Hills", an MTV show that ran until 2010, said they lost their house after evacuating.

"I'm watching our house burn down on the security cameras," Pratt wrote on Snapchat.